BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

