BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
