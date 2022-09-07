BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.