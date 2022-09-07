Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,482 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,834.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $434.60 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.47 and a 200 day moving average of $457.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

