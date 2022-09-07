Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 491,144 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xometry were worth $51,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $67,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,245.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,245.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $4,344,755.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.