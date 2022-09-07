Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.