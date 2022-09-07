Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,901 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Chewy worth $47,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -235.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
