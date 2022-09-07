Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,356. The firm has a market cap of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

