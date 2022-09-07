Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,676,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,783,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

ISRG opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

