Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

