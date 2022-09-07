Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

