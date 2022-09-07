Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.