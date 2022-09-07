Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 919,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 94,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,548,000 after acquiring an additional 96,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.