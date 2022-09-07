Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

