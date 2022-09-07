Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
Brambles Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Brambles Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.