BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.