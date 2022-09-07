BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
