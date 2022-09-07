Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 5,487 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 762,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

