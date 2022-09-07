Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,894 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 99,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 518,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,035. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.