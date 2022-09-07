Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $216.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

