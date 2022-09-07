Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,060,000 after buying an additional 2,051,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 29,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,486. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.