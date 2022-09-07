Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 109,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. 107,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,132. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

