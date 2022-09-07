Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.0 %

PCAR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 22,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.