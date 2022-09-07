Brighton Jones LLC Sells 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,964.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.87. 18,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,727. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

