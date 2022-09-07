Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. The company has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

