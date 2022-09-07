Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Target Price at $67.00

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Ball Stock Down 0.5 %
BALL stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
