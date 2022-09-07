Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Target Price at $67.00

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

BALL stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.