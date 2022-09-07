Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $37.50

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.