Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price at $655.60

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $655.60.

A number of analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

