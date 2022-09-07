Brokers Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

