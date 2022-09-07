Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNH stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $485.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

