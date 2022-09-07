Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.55. 13,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

