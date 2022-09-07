Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

