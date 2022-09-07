Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,705. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.