Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $258.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.70.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

