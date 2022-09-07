Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,085.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,002. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

