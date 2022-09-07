Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 7,263 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Burney Co. increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.22. 26,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

