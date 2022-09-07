Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.81

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 8713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bruker by 36.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 458.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Bruker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

