Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 1.9 %

Cryoport stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. 6,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.