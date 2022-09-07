Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

