Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.71 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $11.37 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,379,800 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.