Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

CDNS stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,695 shares of company stock valued at $67,597,190. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

