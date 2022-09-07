Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

