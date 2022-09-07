Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 979,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,190,264. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

