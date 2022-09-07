Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 469,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,329,449. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

