Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.30.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $267.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

