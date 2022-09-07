Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

