Cajutel Trading Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00026658 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Cajutel Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cajutel Coin Trading
