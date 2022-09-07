Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.