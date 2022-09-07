Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Up 7.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. 63,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 957,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

