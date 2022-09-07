Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,929 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.82% of UDR worth $149,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

