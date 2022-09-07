Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $105.74 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $105,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.