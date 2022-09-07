Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $125.03 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IAA were worth $125,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 58.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAA by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IAA by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

